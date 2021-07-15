A&E nurse admits to obtaining images of sick children being abused and brutalized.

A nurse in the Emergency Department at Aintree Hospital admits to downloading photographs of child abuse and bestiality.

Christopher Ewan, 44, has been out of work since last year and is no longer employed, according to sources, who claim his coworkers thought he was sick.

“This man was an AED nurse in a position of trust in Liverpool,” the insider claimed.

Ewan, of Musker Drive, Netherton, was accused and appeared before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court yesterday following a Merseyside Police investigation.

The married father of four admitted to having indecent photographs of youngsters as well as severe pornographic images in his possession.

The photographs were downloaded between March 3 and June 23 last year, during the peak of the first coronavirus pandemic, according to the charges.

Ewan is no longer employed by the hospital, and the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has suspended him, thereby barring him from practicing as a nurse.

“We are aware of the criminal proceedings pertaining to Mr Ewan’s conduct, which were taken outside of his employment with the Trust,” a representative for Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Aintree, said.

“As soon as we were made aware of Mr Ewan’s acts, we took prompt action, including alerting Mr Ewan’s regulatory authority, the Nursing and Midwifery Council. Mr. Ewan is no longer a Trust employee.”

Ewan’s case has been transferred to Liverpool Crown Court, where he will appear on August 11 to be sentenced.

He was remanded in custody with the possibility of conditional bail.