A&E doctor was reprimanded after threatening to’snap the jaw’ of a patient who spit at him.

After threatening to “break the jaw” of a patient who spit at him and being convicted of drink-driving for the fourth time, an under-pressure A&E doctor was disciplined.

Dr. Mark Banks, who worked at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, was dragged before a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing for those two occurrences, as well as another incident in which he refused to report a patient to the Mental Health Crisis Team.

Dr. Banks, who also serves as a medical officer for the British Boxing Board of Control, was found to have been over the drink drive limit on three of his four convictions, including the most recent one, the tribunal heard.

The MPTS, which hears matters brought by the General Medical Council (GMC), did not remove Dr. Banks from the medical register or suspend him, but it did place restrictions on his ability to practice medicine.

Dr. Banks was working at the emergency department when the man, a long-term patient with hepatitis B, was admitted on June 17, 2018, according to the tribunal, which released its ruling this month.

When the individual, referred to as patient B, spat at him, Dr. Banks “responded swiftly,” according to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS).

It read: “Patient B was a familiar face to him, and he had Hepatitis B.

“Patient B spat at Dr. Banks over the course of their conversation.

“As an immediate response, Dr. Banks told Patient B that if he did it again, he would ‘snap his jaw’ or something along those lines, and raised his clinched fist, drawn back, when facing Patient B.”

Dr. Banks had already been the subject of a complaint from the partner of a man named Patient A who had attempted suicide on June 1 of that year.

He was released from the hospital three days later, but returned on June 6 after his GP referred him to the Royal Liverpool Hospital’s A&E department owing to discomfort and blood vomiting.

In addition, the GP wrote a letter requesting that Patient A be referred.