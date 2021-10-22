Advocates want concessions since the free community college plan is likely to be cut from the budget.

President Joe Biden’s aim of free community college appears to have been dropped from his social spending agenda, prompting disgruntled supporters to ask for financial assistance.

Biden offered free community college during a live CNN town hall on Thursday night, but not as fast as many had hoped.

“I promise you—I assure you—in the next several years, we’re going to get free community college across the board,” Biden declared.

Advocates continue to push for free community college and urge lawmakers to consider the implications of this plan for Americans. They believe it will help more Americans get degrees and stabilize community institutions that have seen enrollment decline because to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the community college concept is not restored, backers are fighting for financial boosts to other higher education programs in the package.

The concept, according to Peter Granville, a senior policy associate at the Century Foundation, would have aided students who needed it the most.

“A community college investment is an investment in student-parents, employees seeking a second opportunity, and the foundations of our workforce. Families bear much too much of the load, and college costs continue to rise “Granville remarked.

During the CNN town hall, Biden emphasized the bill’s other educational provisions, including a $500 increase in Pell awards, which advocates argue should now be expanded even more.

In a televised town hall on Thursday night, Biden acknowledged as much, noting the political reality imposed by Democratic holdout Senator Joe Manchin and “one other person.”

It’s another setback for Biden’s idea, which he’s been advocating for years. He supported a plan for free community education during the Obama administration in 2015, made it a central topic in his 2020 presidential campaign, and has remained a vocal supporter of the notion, along with his wife, Jill, who teaches English at a community college.

Rise, a student-run charity that advocates free college, is pushing supporters to contact legislators on Friday in the hopes of saving the proposal. Millions of students, according to the organisation, were counting on the plan to help them improve their lives.

