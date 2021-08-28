Advice is given to Scousers who are relocating to Liverpool.

Scousers have offered advise to newcomers to the city on everything from learning the language to avoiding believing stereotypes.

Liverpool is a city with a lot to offer, and there are numerous reasons for individuals to relocate here.

Our city is truly unique, from the stunning beaches and parks to the magnificent city and two world-class football clubs.

And, despite our bias, we believe Liverpool is the best city in the country.

This is what our Facebook readers had to say when we asked them what advice they would provide to anyone looking to relocate to the city.

Liverpool features a diverse range of attractions, some of which will pique your interest while others will not.

“Learn how to love Liverpool your way,” Maxine Okpala added. You’ll find a lot of interesting features here. There’s also a tumultuous history with links to slavery, economic, social, and political strife. The legacy remains, but Liverpool has been enhanced as a result.”

“Embrace the culture that you will only discover in Liverpool!” Lynn Waters added.

From Sefton Park to Everton Brow for a unique outlook, there are a lot of wonderful green spots throughout the city and beyond.

“Visit the parks they are lovely, Sefton park is my favorite and Croxteth park comes a very close second,” Tracy Collins said. “The people of Liverpool are the salt of the earth and if you are ever in need someone will help you.”

Scousers are known for their wit and banter, but Liam Whelan advises newcomers to Merseyside to toughen up.

“Learn to be strong, and don’t be easily upset, because Scousers have the most brutal banter in England,” he warned.

I’m sure we’ve all had folks from outside Merseyside hear our accents and assume we’re about to steal their watch.

Reader Peter Waring advised people to ignore scouse preconceptions and get to know their neighbors.

“Don’t believe the prejudiced propaganda that Scousers are tracksuit-wearing thieves,” he urged. “Yes, we are.” “The summary comes to an end.”