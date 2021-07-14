Advertisements on Channel 4 ‘break,’ prompting the broadcast to be taken off the air and confusing viewers.

Viewers on Channel 4 were perplexed when advertisements for a new TV series appeared to ‘break’.

As Love It or List It began airing at 8 p.m., several technical issues were reported.

Instead of Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, viewers were welcomed by a blue screen with transmission information.

As Todd steals from the yard, Coronation Street viewers see Ed’s error.

However, as the show began, Channel 4 experienced more problems, with an error card displaying on screen instead of advertisements at the start of each commercial break. According to ChronicleLive,

One disgruntled fan took to Twitter to question, “Are you alright @Channel4?”

“Bloody ell @Channel4 having a mare tonight!” screamed a second. ” A third, seeing the succession of malfunctions, tweeted: ” @Channel4 experiencing problems tonight not being able to show commercials.

“They obviously have a problem, but it’s good not to be stopped every 15 minutes!” ”

“U OK Channel 4 hun?” another user tweeted. ” and a fifth said, “This has to be the first serious Channel 4 meltdown that I can recall.”

Channel 4’s own Twitter account made no mention of the problems at the time of writing, with their most recent post three hours earlier touting the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics.

Viewers speculated that the technical difficulties would affect the rest of the night’s programming, with one tweeting, “Serious transmission problems developing this evening on Channel 4.” Because there are no advertisements, it appears like all programs are now 5 minutes ahead of schedule.”

Another speculated, predicting how marketers would feel: “Channel 4 is likely to get a few irate calls from advertisers tomorrow.”