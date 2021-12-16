Advertisements for a topless cleaner have landed a sex attacker back in court.

As a result of previous sex attacks, Matthew Bushell, 48, is prohibited from advertising for women to contact him.

In 2013, the pervert used false pretenses to entice two female victims to his home, then abused them.

His “unhealthy fixation” with sex and history of using sex workers and escorts have been brought up in court.

Last December, though, he defied the rule by running 32 commercials for “consensual sexual entertainment.”

Bushell was found guilty of two sexual assaults in May 2014 after posting ads for female cleaners on Gumtree.

Prosecutor Simon Duncan told Liverpool Crown Court that one woman approached him at Southport train station in June 2013 to explain the “context” of his recent offence.

Bushell allegedly brought her to his home in Cobden Road, Southport, where “he grabbed her, kissed her, and sucked her fingers,” according to Mr Duncan, prompting her to flee and call the police.

The next day, officers returned to his house and discovered another woman there “under the guise of a work interview.”

She didn’t make any criminal accusations, but then a second female victim, who had also replied to a Gumtree advertisement, came forward.

When she arrived at Bushell’s residence in April, he asked her if she would clean topless for money.

He “stuck his hand down her pants and caressed her breasts and offered her money to stay the night,” according to Mr Duncan.

Bushell was given a hospital order as well as a Sexual Offenses Prevention Order that will last indefinitely (SOPO).

In February 2015, he was released from hospital and placed under the supervision of Merseyside Police’s sex offender unit.

Officers had “suspicions” in October 2020, when they checked Mr Duncan’s electronic devices and found search phrases “of concern,” but no evidence of any offenses, Mr Duncan said.

However, in February of this year, investigators discovered that he had used the pseudonym “CoolBoy47” to post ads on the website Viva Street, asking women if they wanted “horny fun.”

“He was urging girls to phone, text, or WhatsApp at any time,” Mr Duncan claimed.

Between December 10 and 16, Bushell allegedly put 32 advertisements for women on Viva Street, “inviting them to engage in sex work, some advertising for.”

