Adults in the United Kingdom spend £4 billion a year to look nice on social media and dating apps.

According to new data, British adults spend more than £4 billion a year on social media and dating apps in order to acquire the perfect look.

Individually, respondents invested an average of £269 per year, and it’s not just money that’s invested; it’s also time.

Before publishing photos, the average person spends seven hours a month taking, editing, and curating them.

The most common measures people go to to comply to digital beauty ideals are planning a photoshoot to obtain the perfect photograph (21 percent), traveling to “Insta-worthy” holiday spots (20 percent), and buying lighting equipment, such as a ring light (10 percent) (20 percent ).

Living during a pandemic has further intensified the pressure to look a certain way, according to a survey of 2,000 adults conducted by dating platform Plenty Of Fish, with over half (55 percent) of Brits believing that lockdown has had a bad influence on their self-esteem.

While detained at home, 72% of adults spend more time looking through curated feeds of influencers and celebrities, prompting the majority of adults (67%) to modify their images and employ virtual filters today than before the pandemic.

In fact, 61 percent of Brits say that working from home and seeing themselves on work video calls on a daily basis has made them much more conscious of their appearance than they were before the lockdown, with another 46 percent admitting to using built-in virtual filters and backgrounds on these calls to improve the lighting, enhance the setting, and their appearances.

Because they are hesitant to show their true selves online, 42% of Brits apply a filter or preset to all of their images, 41% improve the lighting to make it more attractive, and 34% remove spots or blemishes on their skin.

Almost a quarter (24%) of Britons alter their physical form to make it smaller or curvier.

Plenty Of Fish has worked with behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings to provide tips on building self-confidence and urging Brits to embrace their most true selves in order to help reduce some of the burden.

“With so much emphasis on idealised appearances – from reality TV shows like Too Hot To Handle to Instagram “perfection,” it’s no surprise that singles want to display themselves in the best light possible on dating apps,” she said.

