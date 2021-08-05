Adult Coloring Books: Why Should They Do It? National Coloring Book Day: Why Should Adults Do It?

Coloring is more than a hobby or an art form. It is an excellent technique to relax one’s body, mind, and spirit. Adult coloring books are the newest fad in wellness and relaxation.

Coloring is a relaxing activity because it allows us to push other things out of our minds and focus on the simple work at hand, alleviating us of any worry. It’s no surprise that coloring is referred to be “therapy without a therapist.”

As we approach National Coloring Book Day on August 2, here are a few reasons why adults should participate in this mind-calming activity.

Reduce tension and anxiety by coloring. Coloring can help relax the amygdala, our brain’s fear center. According to studies, it has the same impact as meditation in terms of calming a restless mind, soothing the mind, and helping it to relax after a long day at work.

Coloring can help you focus, according to clinical psychologist Scott M. Bea, PsyD. “Adult coloring necessitates a little amount of attention directed away from self-awareness. Dr. Bea says, “It’s a basic pastime that gets us beyond ourselves in the same way that tending the lawn, knitting, or going for a Sunday drive may all be calming.”

Coloring instead of using electronic devices as a pre-bedtime habit will help you sleep better. Experts say that coloring is a more relaxing activity than painting or sculpting. “All you’re doing is adding color to an image that already exists. However, even if there are outlines, you can always color outside of them. Cheryl Walpole, an art therapist, said, “It’s your process, so you may do whatever you want.”

Helps with emotional and mental health: Coloring can be a helpful habit for many people, especially the elderly, who battle with boredom and a lack of structure in their lives. This assists the individual in shifting their attention away from unpleasant issues and behaviours. Adult coloring has been shown to be beneficial for those with obsessive-compulsive disorders, anxiety disorders, stress disorders, and depression disorders.

Coloring is an art form that can aid in the development of your creative side. Gradually progress from simpler to more difficult designs, honing abilities and releasing creative juices.