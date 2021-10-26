Adrian is on standby for a return to Liverpool after Loris Karius’ ambitions were shattered.

With second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher losing his fitness battle, Adrian is on standby for only the second time in more than a year.

After a bout of illness, Kelleher was unable to play in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United.

The 22-year-old returned to team training this week but is still recovering from the injury, which means he will miss Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fourth round clash against Preston North End.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders said on Tuesday when asked about Kelleher’s availability: “I’m not sure.

“He trained with the team, but it appears he had a setback, so he won’t be playing.”

In the Carabao Cup, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rotated frequently, with Kelleher saving a penalty while starting the 3-0 win over Norwich City in the previous round.

Since coming at Anfield in the summer of 2018, Alisson Becker hasn’t been in a single matchday squad for the competition.

Adrian, who has slipped behind Kelleher in the goalkeeping pecking order, is set to make his first appearance for the Reds since a 2-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United in February – his only appearance for the club in the last 12 months, despite appearing on the bench seven times this season.

Loris Karius, who hasn’t played for Liverpool in almost three years, is still recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in August.

Marcelo Pitaluga has been training with the first team on a regular basis this season and is a strong contender to make the squad if necessary.

In Monday’s 2-2 Premier League 2 tie at Blackburn Rovers, the 18-year-old Brazilian played in goal for the under-23s.