Adorable situation The Great Dane prevents the baby from climbing the stairwell.

Our dogs are our entire world, and we would do anything for them; their safety is paramount to us as owners.

Our pets, on the other hand, appear to be equally protective of us…and our children. Not that we had any doubts in the first place. The relationship between a dog and its owner is extremely strong.

And that love is shared by the entire family.

When a lovely puppy prevented a young baby from trying to climb the stairs, she proved it.

The video, which was shared on TikTok by @hsearfoss, shows the toddler attempting to pull himself up onto the first few steps while the Great Dane stood in his way, even extending a paw to prevent the infant from climbing.

It was a truly heartwarming experience.

“Lisa the Nanny Dog,” the caption stated. It’s time to erect a fence!”

The five-month-old puppy, who is still a baby, has captivated the hearts of millions of people, with the video receiving 11.7 million views and 1.7 million likes.

“She’s like, where do you think you’re going buddy, not upstairs,” one said.

“Dogs like, someone has to keep an eye on this kid…,” a second added.

I guess it’ll be me.”

“What a wonderful dog! “I’m responsible for keeping this human safe,” stated another.

“Who needs a baby gate when you have this kind of friend,” another person wrote.