Adorable Clip Captures the First Time a Rescued Senior Dog Feels Bed.

After being saved from cruelty by TikTok user Maria Torres, the moment a rescued senior dog felt her bed for the first time has gone viral.

The video, which Torres documented in real time while rescuing her from her previous owner, has received over 400,000 views in less than a day.

Bella, the puppy, is seen gingerly climbing onto her nice blanket before timidly snuggling into it, both shattering and warming the hearts of tens of thousands of people.

She flinched every time her new owner stroked her in the video. Bella’s reaction has altered dramatically since the video in just a few days, and she now feels comfortable at home, according to Torres.

In the video, she says, “Oh wow Bella, look at that.” “Are you all right?” she inquired.

Despite the fact that they call her Bella in the video, Torres confirmed that the puppy has been renamed Belle in a comment.

The caption of the post reads, “She will never be hurt again.”

@lovenlight0013

She is never going to be hurt again.

Torres showed the process of rescuing Belle, who was formerly held by a lady who was caught beating her, in a video posted one day ago.

Torres usually looks after cats, but after seeing footage of Belle getting hit in the street, he felt obliged to take her in as well. “I was handed a video by a neighbor of a local homeless woman beating a small dog,” she wrote, before providing a video showing the incident taking place on the side of the road.

“She was given to this woman by a family that had relocated and no longer wanted her. She’s in horrible shape [and]has probably never seen a veterinarian,” she continued.

According to the video, Torres waited outside for hours for the woman to arrive before approaching her and offering to buy the puppy. “This is not a pleasant neighborhood, and I have to keep my animals and family safe,” she added, explaining why she took a gentler path than others had recommended.