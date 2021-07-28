Adoptive mother fabricates son’s illness and forces him to undergo unnecessary medical procedures

Authorities in Arkansas have charged an Arkansas mother with first-degree child endangerment for allegedly lying about her adoptive son’s medical condition for years.

Kristy Schneider, of Alexander, surrendered on Tuesday after a bench warrant was issued against her for allegedly lying to doctors about her son’s sickness, forcing the kid to undergo a number of unnecessary medical procedures and treatments, according to ABC 7.

Kristy and her husband Erik Schneider were accused of lying to doctors when they claimed that their adopted son, Louie Schneider, had a mysterious chromosomal abnormality. Kristy utilized her social media profiles to promote her son’s sickness and draw attention to it across the country.

The inquiry began in 2019 after authorities received complaints that Kristy had misrepresented Louie’s condition and agony when he was 9 years old. Later that year, the couple lost custody of their child when a judge deemed them “unfit parents.”

Louie’s health improved considerably within days of being removed from the couple’s custody, according to the court. The youngster, who had been in a wheelchair and receiving nutrition through a feeding tube, began to walk and eat properly after that.

According to court documents, the couple has been charged with Munchausen Syndrome by proxy, which is defined as “a mental health disorder in which a caregiver makes up or produces a sickness or injury in a person under his or her care.”

Six doctors testified in court in support of the child’s claims of dependent neglect and falsification of his medical condition. After Kristy apparently claimed that Louie was in “severe and consistent pain,” doctors testified that he was on heavy dosages of opioids like fentanyl and morphine. Doctors, on the other hand, were unable to verify her discomfort and symptoms.

According to court filings, “she [Kristy] submitted misleading information to medical specialists, resulting in unneeded medication and medical treatments being administered.”

After surrendering to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Kristy was freed on $100,000 bond. On August 4, she is expected to appear in court.