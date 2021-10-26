Adoptive mother accused of starving, stomping, and torturing 12-year-old girl; charged.

A nurse in Alabama is accused of starving and torturing her 12-year-old adoptive daughter with the purpose of killing her.

According to court documents made public Monday, Kala Blakey, of Trussville, was charged with aggravated abuse and attempted murder for brutally assaulting and neglecting her adopted daughter. According to AL.com, the 39-year-old was booked into Jefferson County Jail on Friday night and is being held without bond.

The investigation began on Jan. 21, when a 12-year-old girl was transported to Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham with serious injuries. The emaciated victim was covered in bruises and lacerations on her back, legs, arms, and feet.

The physicians provided the mother precise instructions on how to care for the girl once she was released from the hospital. Blakey, on the other hand, allegedly disregarded all of this, according to investigators.

Blakey, who is married and has three other children, adopted the girl a few months ago in a legal ceremony. According to court documents, she is accused of “beating her and/or stomping on her and/or rejecting her medical treatment and/or starving her” with the intent of torturing her. Several times, the child was allegedly abused.

The probe is “disturbing,” according to Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush. Blakey’s child has been taken away from him.

According to Law & Crime, Rush continued, “Our investigators accepted this case and did a fantastic job safeguarding this child from further violence.”

Blakey was an assistant professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing and ran a family health clinic. In 2018, she was awarded the Nurse Practitioner State Award for Excellence.

