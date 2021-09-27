Adoption myths that dissuade potential owners are debunked by dog rehoming organizations.

Potential dog owners are being discouraged from rehoming canines because animal welfare organizations are enforcing what they believe to be “overly rigorous” adoption regulations.

Prospective dog owners are currently required to fill out application forms at rehoming centers such as Dogs Trust in order to determine whether or not their lives are suitable for a pet.

Users on the TeamDogs Facebook page complained that the conditions are excessively stringent, discouraging potential adopters from even considering rescue dogs.

“In many cases, if you live in a flat on the ground floor with a communal garden and people have dogs, they will not consider you acceptable even though you can provide the dog a nice home, time, and attention,” said Tina Harris.

Sue Hibbs, another Facebook member, remarked, “Adopting is too complicated.” There are a lot of rules. One of them is your job schedule.”

The Dogs Trust responded that it accepts all rehoming applications, but that adoption is handled on a case-by-case basis, depending on the dog’s specific needs.

It includes a few “hard and fast regulations,” such as not rehoming a dog to an outdoor-only environment or an unneutered dog to a household that already has an unneutered dog. It also won’t rehome to any household with a person who has an unfinished sentence for animal-related offenses.

If dog lovers with a range of working patterns can demonstrate that the animal’s needs will be addressed, the charity will consider them.

The Canines Trust rehoming policy stipulates that prospective owners not leave their dog alone for long periods of time in order to safeguard the animal’s emotional and physical health, and that dogs have access to an adequate outdoor space for exercise. If the house does not have a garden, the dog must be provided with regular bathroom breaks.

“Every dog is distinctive and has specific requirements for their forever home; our duty is to ensure they are paired with someone who can give them everything they need to thrive long term,” said Adam Clowes, operations director at Dogs Trust.

"Welcoming a rescue dog into your life vs purchasing a puppy from a breeder are two very different things.