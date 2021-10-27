Adopted Rescue Dog Attacks and Kills 7-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy

The family’s newly adopted rescue dog attacked and murdered a 7-year-old youngster.

James McNeelis, of Kiefer, Oklahoma, was reported missing to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night at 7:20 p.m. by his family. When he did not arrive home for supper or return any phone calls, the family suspected he was missing.

James’ father, Michael McNeelis, had discovered his son dead in the family’s backyard when cops arrived.

Their Shetland Sheepdog-Corgi mix, who had only been adopted three weeks before, had fatally mauled the kid, according to an inquiry. According to the sheriff’s office, he was pronounced deceased at 7:35 p.m. local time.

Shannon Edison, a family neighbor, told KOTV, a CBS affiliate in Tulsa, that she heard a really loud scream and knew something was wrong when she heard it.

“If that makes sense,” Edison added, “that was a very, very life-changing scream.”

“We had a feeling something wasn’t right. As a mother, you’re familiar with the scream. That cry is familiar to everybody who has ever heard it. Something had gone horribly wrong.” The family informed KJRH, a Tulsa-based NBC station, that they had taken in the dog as a stray and that it had shown no signs of hostility prior to the attack.

“He was brimming with life and brightness, and he was on his way to changing the world.” And he’s still doing it. James’ father wrote on Facebook, “His brightness will transform the world.”

“Without him, we feel alone and lost, and we’re doing everything we can, but it’s just hard.” Everything hurts now that my little baby isn’t here.” The dog was being kept at an animal control facility, according to the sheriff’s office. The dog’s condition has not been disclosed.

What was the name of James McNeelis? Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma #JamesMcNeelis #Oklahoma #Dog pic.twitter.com/aPPomBX7Vt Boy Killed By Dog: https://t.co/X5ZYTfjQUD#JamesMcNeelis #Oklahoma #Dog pic.twitter.com/aPPomBX7Vt