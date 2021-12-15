Adil Ray of Good Morning Britain was mortified after reading an unfortunate teleprompter gaffe.

Adil Ray, the host of Good Morning Britain, appeared mortified but amused following a gaffe on the broadcast this morning.

The host read out the word “sex” instead of “six” while discussing the one million minutes, every minute counts campaign.

He instantly spotted the goof and awkwardly attempted to fix himself while laughing, then swiftly pointed out the inaccuracy on the prompter, which he ordered everyone to look at, including the audience.

“Sign up by going to our website and pledging 180 minutes of sex per week… for SIX seconds,” Adil stated.

He was perplexed as he pointed and said: “It actually reads “for sex” in there. Is it okay if we show them the prompts? That wasn’t me, by the way. It’s right there in the prompts!” For the audience, the camera presented the prompter on screen, which clearly indicated the terrible error.

Guys in the background began making inappropriate jokes about the incident, and co-host Ranvir Singh joined in the laughing, before quickly moving on to the next topic, saying, “We have a child in the building people.”

The show’s viewers thought it amusing, and for some, it brightened their day. They tweeted about their amusement.

Debbie expressed herself as follows: “Thank goodness for mistakes, @ GMB. This morning, it made me laugh. Thank you very much.” Sarah expressed herself as follows: “@GMB 180 minutes of sex @adilray @adilray @adilray @adilray @ #GMB Donate one million minutes to the #onemillionminutes initiative! Adil, these aren’t sex minutes.” According to Theo, “I couldn’t stop laughing!! The teleprompter is being read by Adil!! A total of 180 minutes of sex! I’m no longer alive!” Another user commented: “I liked the “typo” as well. Is it true that they saved you, or did the autoprompt fail?” The presenters quickly reverted to their professional selves as they delivered more news from this morning, including an interview with Britain’s youngest Olympic medalist, Sky Brown, and the Prime Minister facing tory rebellion after nearly 100 Conservative MPs voted against new coronavirus measures.