Adele’s new single release date: How to listen to Easy on Me, when it will be released, and when she will perform in concert in 2022.

Adele’s long-awaited single will be available to listen to soon.

To the joy of her adoring fans, the renowned pop artist will release Easy On Me at midnight on October 15th.

The song is the first single from Hello Hitmaker’s upcoming album, 30.

Adele’s first album since 2015’s 25 will contain the widely awaited new material.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter has named her new album after the age at which she began writing songs, and she has spoken about how she has learned a lot about herself while working on it.

“When I originally started it nearly three years ago, I was certainly nowhere near where I’d planned to be,” she added.

“I’ve learned a lot of stinging home truths about myself along the way,” she concluded. I’ve dropped a lot of layers while simultaneously adding new ones.

“I feel like I’ve finally rediscovered my feeling again after discovering genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with.”

“I’d even go so far as to say I’ve never felt more at ease in my life.”

Easy On Me is the first piece of new music from the singing sensation’s upcoming new chapter.

All major streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal, have Adele’s music available to listen to.

It is to be expected. On all of these platforms, Easy On Me will be available.

30 is expected to be an upsetting album because it chronicles the singer’s divorce from husband Simon Konecki.

“Throughout the most difficult moment of my life, that was my ride or die,” she remarked.

On November 19, the whole album, 30, will be released.