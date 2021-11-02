Adele’s ITV special will include her performing new songs starting at 30.

‘An Audience with Adele,’ a special ITV show, will star Adele.

The renowned performer will perform a variety of songs from her highly anticipated album “30” on the show, which will premiere on Sunday, November 21.

The program will include a one-off concert at the London Palladium, with a special invited audience of friends, family, fans, her own heroes and heroines, other musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen and sportswomen, and more.

Adele promoted the program on Twitter, posting a photo of the promo with the caption “ITV – 21st November.”

“As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond excited to bring this one-off night to ITV,” Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said.

“Adele is a fantastic artist, and this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Adele has become one of the most successful UK singers of all time, with 11.5 million albums sold in the UK alone.

Adele’s fourth album, which will be released on November 19, will be her first new music since 2015, and will include her current number one hit “Easy On Me,” which has set a new record.

She is most known for songs like “Hello,” “Someone Like You,” “Rolling In The Deep,” “When We Were Young,” and many others.