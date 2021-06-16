Adele sends a message to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

As she honored the fourth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower catastrophe, Adele paid respect to survivors.

The chart-topping artist recorded a video message for the Grenfell United campaign organization, calling for a speedy investigation into the fire.

Adele, 33, stated that the incident has left “so many unanswered issues” and that “no one has been held accountable for that night’s events.”

The west London fire, which occurred four years ago on Monday, claimed the lives of 72 individuals.

“Grenfell United is still out here, fighting relentlessly for the justice and change that not only they, their community, but the entire country deserve,” Adele continued.

“I’d like to express my gratitude for it. Thank you for putting your anguish aside for so many years in order to fight the good fight. I can’t imagine the personal implications that would have on you.

“I truly hope that by this time next year, you will have all of the answers you require to finally, finally breathe together. I’m in love with you. I’ll be in touch with you soon. Maintain your fortitude. We’re all rooting for you.”

Adele, who is from Tottenham in north London, paid a visit to Grenfell shortly after the disaster and has repeatedly expressed her support for the survivors on social media.