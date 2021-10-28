Adele Roberts of BBC Radio 1 delivers an update on her bowel cancer diagnosis.

After being diagnosed with colon cancer, BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has provided an update on her health.

Last week, the 42-year-old Southport breakfast show host disclosed that her diagnosis had been confirmed at the beginning of this month and that she would be having surgery to remove a tumor on Monday.

Following her operation, Adele stated she felt like she was “beginning to turn a corner” in a recent post.

She also thanked everyone for their well-wishes and applauded the NHS.

“Just a brief note to say thank you to everyone,” Adele wrote on Instagram. You’ve done a great job! So thoughtful, sending well wishes and taking care of my family.

“You’re the best!” exclaims the narrator. You’ve given me the strength to keep going. This week has had its ups and downs, but I now feel like I’m starting to get better, and perhaps I’ll be able to return home soon.

“I’m really sorry I haven’t been in here in a long time. I haven’t used my phone much, but my family has told me how nice everyone has been. You’ve made them feel so much better. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“May God bless the National Health Service.” They’re angels on earth, and I can’t believe how hard they work and how much they care. They’re on another level – so unique.” “Sending you so much love if you’re going through a difficult situation right now,” she continued.

“Especially if you’re a cancer patient,” she says on Instagram. On my ward, there are a few females that inspire me every day.

“They’re warriors; they’ve saved me from feeling sorry for myself on numerous occasions!” It also serves as a reminder that I’m not alone in this and that things may be far worse.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who helped me get through this. “That includes the BT Tower!” Before my morning radio shows, I always stand for a few minutes and observe it. I enjoy watching the sun rise over London as it wakes up. I, too, am always on the lookout for the day’s message.

“I never imagined I’d be gazing at the sun one day.”

