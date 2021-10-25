Adele Roberts, a BBC Radio 1 DJ, has revealed that she has colon cancer.

The 42-year-old Southport resident will have surgery to remove the tumor tomorrow.

Surgeons will also examine her to see if she need additional treatment or if the cancer has spread to other regions of her body.

In the week leading up to filming, the BBC, Sky, and Pepsi transformed Merseyside. Adele decided to make her diagnosis public in the hopes of encouraging others to seek medical attention.

Adele expressed her feelings on Instagram, writing: “Okay, there’s no simple way to do this, and it feels strange, especially sharing on social media (I’m going full Black Mirror), but I’m hoping it will reach anyone who could benefit from seeing or reading it.

“My digestion has been bothering me for a while now. I went to my GP for a checkup after a talk with my father a few years ago.

“To be honest, I was humiliated, but I also realized that it could have been a catastrophic situation. As a result, I went just in case. I didn’t think much of it at first, assuming it was just a case of food sensitivity.

“I was sent for certain examinations and inspections after a few phone conversations. Then I was told I had bowel cancer. This happened at the beginning of the month.” Instagram She went on to say: “It all happened so quickly, and I’m sorry for posting something like this on the internet, but I hope it can be of assistance to anyone who is worried or suffering in silence. If you have any concerns, please make sure you get checked out.

“The sooner you can see your doctor or speak with someone, the sooner you’ll be able to seek aid. If I hadn’t, I might not have been so fortunate. As I’ve discovered over the last two weeks, there is no such thing as ‘normal’ when it comes to cancer.

“Unfortunately, it can strike anyone, at any age, at any time. It doesn’t make any distinctions. The ability to identify cancer early on can save your life.

“The NHS has been AMAZING. They’re heroes; I’ll have surgery tomorrow to remove the tumor and then determine whether I require further treatment or whether the cancer has spread.

“So far, the outlook appears to be positive, and I agree.”

