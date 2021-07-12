Adele is among the celebrities who have expressed their sorrow for England’s Euro 2020 players.

After England’s heartbreaking defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Adele was among the celebrities who offered their condolences to the Three Lions’ distraught players.

When defender Luke Shaw scored an early goal for Gareth Southgate’s side, it sparked wild celebrations inside a crowded Wembley Stadium.

Italy, on the other hand, surged back into the game and equalized in the second half, forcing a penalty shootout to decide the event.

The trophy went to Rome after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all failed to score from 12 yards.

Adele was one of the prominent faces praising England’s defeated players for a thrilling campaign amid an outpouring of goodwill.

The singer, who was born in London, watched the final from the United States and shared a photo of herself wearing an England shirt after the game.

“You’ve done us proud!” Adele penned an essay. “You took our game back to our house and brought us all together.”

Dua Lipa tweeted a photo of her impromptu set up while watching the game during a video session.

After Italy was crowned champions, the pop diva shared a photo of Saka with the caption, “All the boys made us very proud!!!!!” Congratulations on a fantastic game!

“We adore England, and we’ll bring it home as quickly as possible.”

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has offered his support to Arsenal striker Saka, who had his penalty saved against Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“Love saka,” he tweeted.

“It’s all good, Bruv,” he added. I adore you, youngster, and together we’re going to win the World Cup. “It is what it is,” says the narrator.

Orlando Bloom, a Hollywood actor, posted a smiling selfie with the caption, “Heads up England!” There’s a lot to be proud of.

“You are a team that we want to beat, a team that we love and support, and a team that we admire.”

Idris Elba uploaded a photo of Saka, while model Jourdan Dunn captioned a photo of all the players who missed penalties, including Raheem Sterling, with the words “KINGS.”

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movie, posted a selfie of himself in his England shirt, looking blue, with the caption “YeUgGHhh.”

He congratulated Italy as well.

“Alright, football gods, I’ll wait another 55 years,” Stephen Fry wrote. But, unless biotech is mentioned, I caution you. The summary comes to a close.