Adele has shared a bloopers reel from the making of her video for “Easy on Me.”

Adele has shared a bloopers reel from the making of her number one single “Easy on Me” video.

The film was uploaded on her Instagram account, and the making of the video appeared to be everything but simple, with issues such as a cassette tape continuously jamming in the car’s sound.

She also laments a leather jacket that keeps getting hooked on the briefcase she’s carrying, and she gets smacked in the face by a sheet of paper that’s blowing in the wind.

All of the blunders are met with the 30-year-old Londoner’s trademark raucous laughing, and the one-minute and 56-second footage comes to a victorious conclusion when she finally gets the stereo to accept the cassette tape.

With 24 million global streams on the day of its release, Easy On Me broke the all-time record for the most streamed song on Spotify in a single day.

It also broke a new UK record with 3.2 million downloads, making it the country’s most popular song for the third week in a row.

The song “Easy on Me” is the first single from the singer’s upcoming “30” album, which is set to be released on November 19.

The track listing was leaked online this week, and it contained a fresh version of the debut single featuring Chris Stapleton, an American singer-songwriter.