Adele has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, which includes the song “I Drink Wine.”

Adele has revealed the tracklist for her highly anticipated new album, which includes the song I Drink Wine.

The superstar’s fourth studio album, 30, is set to be released on November 19. It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated albums in recent memory.

The artist revealed the album’s 12-song tracklist online, revealing that Strangers By Nature opens the album and Love Is A Game closes it.

Adele previously stated that her new album 30 is a reflection of a difficult time in her life, which included her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

I’m a Wine Drinker is the seventh tune on the album. The second song on the list is Easy On Me, the album’s first single, which broke streaming records when it was released last month.

My Little Love, Cry Your Heart Out, Oh My God, and Can I Get It are among the others.

All Night Parking, the ninth song, is said to include the late jazz great Erroll Garner.

The remaining tracks are Woman Like Me, Hold On, and To Be Loved.

A deluxe edition of the album, released in collaboration with Target in the United States, includes three bonus tracks.

Wild Wild West, Can’t Be Together, and Easy On Me are the songs (with Chris Stapleton).

In April of this year, Adele announced her breakup from charity founder Konecki.

Their divorce was finalized in March of this year, and their nine-year-old son Angelo is shared between them.

She said the album recording process had made her feel “like I’ve finally rediscovered my feeling again” in a recent social media post.