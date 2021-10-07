Adele changed her mind about naming her dog after Britney Spears.

Adele fans have discovered yet another reason to adore the down-to-earth singer, and it has to do with her dog’s name. The singer used to have a dog named Britney Spears, but she got rid of it after hearing it’sing’, according to TeamDogs.

According to Dogalize, Adele was at a Britney Spears concert in London when the puppy was born and decided to name him after her.

Despite the fact that the dog was a boy and she was – reportedly! – drunk, the Grammy winner stayed with the moniker until he began howling along to her Louis Armstrong albums.

The American trumpeter and vocalist, well known for the songs What A Wonderful Worlds and Hello Dolly, was named Louis after her beloved dachshund.

Adele, who hasn’t released new music in six years, claims that her boy is the love of her life. With a performance of One and Only in 2016, she also paid tribute to her late miniature pinscher, Atilla.

She released a 20-second snippet of her new single, Easy On Me, this week.

The 33-year-old is seen inserting a cassette into a car tape deck before driving away while sheets of music fly out the window in the brief clip.

The 20-second clip ended before any lyrics were revealed, leaving fans eager to learn more about Adele’s new music, including when the album will be released and what it will be called.