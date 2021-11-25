Adam Woodyatt of I’m A Celebrity won’t rule out leaving EastEnders.

Adam Woodyatt of EastEnders has confirmed that he would go on I’m A Celebrity.

After his contract with the BBC expired, the actor who plays fan favorite Ian Beale claimed he had finally accepted the invitation to appear on the flagship ITV reality show.

He remained tight-lipped when asked if he wanted to return to EastEnders after his stint in Gwrych Castle in Wales.

“I’ll see what happens,” he said.

“I’m thinking about taking the summer off and working at my friend’s restaurant, where he does pop-up stalls at culinary festivals.” This summer, I did it a number of times and had a great time.

“However, I’m just now looking forward to doing I’m A Celebrity.” Programs like this were a godsend during the lockdowns last year, and I’m excited to get started.” The 53-year-old, who hails from east London, was one of the show’s first cast members when it premiered in 1985.

“I’ve wanted to do I’m A Celebrity for a long time, and I can’t wait to get in now,” he continued. I don’t care if I’m first or last in the castle; all I care about is being a part of the performance.

“How come I’ve finally said yes?” Because I’m not a regular on EastEnders. That is the truthful response. I am not under contract with the BBC, thus I am free to participate.

“Everyone believes I’m Ian Beale, so it’ll be fantastic to prove them wrong.”

Adam confirmed last year that he will be leaving EastEnders, with his final scenes set to air in November 2020.

“By the time I go in, it will have been a year since I was last in EastEnders,” he remarked. I’ve had a fantastic time. I’m having a great time and doing things that I want to do.” Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge’s 1.3 million Instagram followers, according to the actor, will ensure she is chosen Queen of the Castle.

“I’m not going to win it,” he added. Frankie Bridge has an excessive number of Instagram followers. It has already been won by her. “I’m going in there to do nothing.” “The summary comes to an end.”