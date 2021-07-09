Adam Traore is wanted for £25 million by Liverpool, while Ben Davies is leaving.

Phillips, Kalvin

The I newspaper is a popular publication in the United States.

According to his agency, Kalvin Phillips has “no desire” to leave Leeds United this summer.

Since the departure of Gini Wijnaldum to PSG, Liverpool has been said to be interested in the midfielder.

Phillips has starred in midfield for England at Euro 2020, swiftly establishing himself as one of the Three Lions’ most important players, having started each of the team’s six games thus far.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be impressed by the 25-year-efforts old’s alongside Declan Rice.

The Reds will be disappointed, though, because Phillips’ manager and former Leeds player Kevin Sharp informed the I daily that the England international has no plans to leave his boyhood club.

Ben Davies is a writer who lives in the United

MailOnline

According to the MailOnline, Celtic have re-entered the competition to capture Liverpool defender Ben Davies on loan.

In January, the Scottish side were on the verge of completing a £2 million deal for Davies until Klopp swooped in with a surprise approach to bring the defender to Anfield.

Celtic, on the other hand, may have a second shot this summer, as the Parkhead team is thought to be back in the running.

Davies has yet to play for Liverpool’s first team, and with the return of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, he will drop further down the pecking order.

Celtic are currently competing with a number of English clubs, including Bournemouth in the Championship, for the 25-year-talents old’s on a season-long loan.

Traore, Adama

Football Insider is a website dedicated to football.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool has told Wolves that they are willing to pay up to £25 million for Adama Traore.

The Reds are said to have launched a surprise bid for the Wolves striker earlier this week.

Klopp’s side are interested in signing the 25-year-old to improve their offensive options, and have made contact with Wolverhampton to express their interest.

According to a Liverpool insider, a prospective move for the Spanish international is still a long way off due to the disparity in valuation between the two teams.

The Reds are willing to pay £20-25 million for the winger, but Wolves are demanding £50 million, according to reports.