Adam Schiff said that for the January 6 Committee Subpoenas, “no one is off the table.”

According to one of the committee’s members, subpoenas issued to four people “extremely close” to former President Donald Trump show that “no one is off the table” for the House select committee investigating the Capitol riots.

On Thursday, Rep. Adam Schiff claimed that some of the four were in “direct communication” with Trump on the eve and day of the disorder on January 6.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, former adviser Steve Bannon, and Department of Defense staffer Kash Patel have all been served with subpoenas.

“These are four crucial witnesses,” Schiff said on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time on Thursday. They’re all close friends with the former president. On the 5th and 6th of January, some people were in direct contact with him. They are said to be in discussions about how to overturn the election results.

The evidence of the four witnesses, Schiff said anchor Chris Cuomo, might potentially assist “direct our emphasis on others.”

“Well, I believe it tells you this: no one is off the table,” Schiff said when asked what the subpoenas revealed about the investigation’s path.

“We’ll figure out what went wrong leading up to January 6th, and we’ll find out who was involved and who knew what was going on, what roles they had in the preparation, what expectations they had of violence, and what the former president was up to.

“One of the biggest unknowns is what was going on inside the White House on January 5th and 6th, when our democracy was under assault from a violent insurgency. So there’s no point in wasting time… We’ve made significant progress in obtaining the materials we require for the investigation.”

Trump has threatened to “fight” the subpoenas with powers he previously wielded as president, and has recommended that the House committee issue subpoenas to “Antifa” and Black Lives Matter—two loosely structured, decentralized groups that were not participating in the January 6 violence.

When asked if witnesses may try to sabotage the committee’s inquiry, Schiff said members “expect that some may endeavor to disrupt our investigation.”

"However, unlike the previous four years, these witnesses will not be able to rely on the former president to protect them if they essentially testify," he added.