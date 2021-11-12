Adam Schiff, according to Rudy Giuliani, is a “traitor” who should be removed from Congress.

In an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, Giuliani made the remarks. The former Republican mayor took aim at Schiff, claiming that the probe into the events of January 6 is being used to carry out a “coup.”

Schiff, a Democrat from California’s 28th district, told MSNBC on Monday that the House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6 is “very interested” in Giuliani.

Giuliani discussed the investigation into alleged collaboration between the Trump campaign and Russia, which culminated in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings, with Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight.

“To me, this is one of the worst assaults ever placed on – politically – put on a president,” Schmitt told Giuliani.

“There’s no doubt about it,” Giuliani concurred. “This is a coup that they carried through to their January 6 hyperbole, which they’re still carrying on with, imprisoning those people like you would in a fascist regime.” Giuliani continued, “It’s been one scam after another.” “You brought up Adam Schiff. Why hasn’t anyone asked him who those two people are, and why hasn’t anyone asked him if the piece of paper he said he’d direct – had direct evidence of Donald Trump’s involvement in Russian collusion? “I’d want to see that piece of paper,” says the narrator. @RudyGiuliani: “Perhaps they should toss him out of Congress because he’s a horrible liar,” Schiff said if he can’t present “direct evidence” of Trump-Russia cooperation. “And he’s a traitor as well.” @SchmittNYC pic.twitter.com/6S22Blj9bS November 12, 2021 — Newsmax (@newsmax) “Or, if he can’t produce it and there aren’t any people, maybe they should oust him from Congress because he’s a damn liar,” he suggested.

“And he’s a traitor,” Giuliani continued. “Because making such an accusation against a president is harmful to the United States of America.” Giuliani appeared to be responding to Schiff’s suggestion that “direct evidence” of cooperation existed.

“I believe there is direct evidence in the emails from the,” the Democrat told CBS News in 2019. This is a condensed version of the information.