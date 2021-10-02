Adam Peaty discusses why he joined the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty has claimed that he is competing in Strictly Come Dancing to help “all the normal guys” improve their dancing skills.

As the competition goes to the public vote for the first time this weekend, the 26-year-old and her professional dance partner Katya Jones will be trying to secure a spot in week three.

Prior to the first elimination, the judges’ totals from last week’s program will be combined with the totals from this week’s show.

Peaty revealed why he wanted to be a part of the BBC blockbuster show before doing a quickstep on Saturday (October 2).

“Some of my friends don’t dance because they lack confidence or charisma,” he explained.

“Everyone wants to dance, but everyone must first learn how to dance.

“I want to teach people that you don’t have to be agile just because you’re a large person or a muscly guy. That, I believe, will happen.”

Peaty went on to say that he “never, ever believed” he’d be able to achieve what he did on the dancefloor last week, receiving a score of 30 (out of 40) from the judges, while training is proving difficult owing to the discomfort in his feet.

Strictly Come Dancing will run on BBC One at 6.45 p.m. on Saturday.