Adam Laxalt, a Trump supporter who filed lawsuits to overturn the election in Nevada, is running for Senate.

According to the Associated Press, Adam Laxalt, a close confidant of former President Donald Trump who has filed lawsuits in Nevada to overturn election results in 2020, is running for the Senate.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is a Democrat, and Laxalt, a 42-year-old Republican, is seeking to replace her. In 2018, the attorney and Navy veteran ran for governor but was defeated by Steve Sisolak by four percentage points. Two years later, he served as Trump’s Nevada campaign co-chair, filing unsuccessful lawsuits against the state’s mail-in voting system. Laxalt also attempted to halt the election count in Clark County.

At the age of 35, Laxalt became the youngest state attorney general in the United States in 2014.

Andy Orellana, a spokesman for the Nevada Democratic Victory group, which backs Cortez Masto’s reelection campaign, said Laxalt “used his office to enrich his special interest funders” as attorney general.

“By coordinating spurious litigation to prop up the Big Lie and overturn the 2020 election, he became Donald Trump’s principal stooge in Nevada,” Orellana stated.

Laxalt announced his candidacy late Sunday, setting the stage for a potentially critical contest between the two parties for control of Congress.

He is a descendant of a political dynasty in Nevada. In 2016, Cortez Masto became the first Latina elected to the United States Senate, succeeding Senator Harry Reid.

Laxalt is the grandson of former Nevada Governor and U.S. Senator Paul Laxalt and the son of former U.S. Senator Pete Domenici. Laxalt clashed with Republican Governor Brian Sandoval and his moderate friends in the state party during his stint as attorney general.

Democrats have won both Senate races in Nevada by less than five points, but they are concerned about a low-turnout election comparable to the last midterm election with a Democrat in the White House, in 2014. That year, Republicans overturned nine seats in the Senate to reclaim control, and Laxalt won the state attorney general’s campaign on the back of the Republican wave. Historically, the opposition party has gained seats in midterm elections during a president’s first term.

For months, Republicans and Democrats have been anticipating Laxalt’s entry into the contest, and national officials have publicly endorsed him. Robert Uithoven, his political consultant, declined to comment on his case. This is a condensed version of the information.