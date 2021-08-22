Adam Kinzinger says he’s unsure how the US will combat terrorism after the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Following the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger expressed concerns about how the US will be able to stop the spread of terrorism.

Kinzinger, who served as an Air Force pilot in Afghanistan, said the United States is in a better position than it was a week ago, but not necessarily in a favorable position, following what he called the “disastrous” retreat.

He stated that the United States’ ability to maintain counterterrorism measures is a “serious problem.”

“How are we going to exit Afghanistan?” With this over-the-horizon magic stuff we have, we’ll be able to maintain a counter-terrorism posture, presumably, but there’s already an ISIS danger when we get there,” Kinzinger said.

“Once we leave and conclude this evacuation,” he continued, “I definitely hope we’re dedicated to following through with every American and Afghan who assisted us and deserves the shot to come home.” I’m not sure how we’ll be able to sustain that posture while also halting the spread of terrorism. It’s a serious issue.”

Kinzinger chastised both Democrats and Republicans for their handling of the crisis during his visit.

He stated, “They’re both culpable.” “As a culture, we are so tribalistic that it is difficult to conceive a Republican arguing that everyone is responsible.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was chastised by Kinzinger for attempting to negotiate with the Taliban, claiming the troop pullout was “set up to fail.”

He said, “Of course, [President] Joe Biden could have easily flipped this around and used it as an excuse to get out.”

He also chastised the Biden administration for removing American and Afghan citizens from the Kabul airport, describing the operation as “very terrible.”

Biden, along with past Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, was accused by the lawmaker for the sluggish processing of special immigrant visas for Afghans.

“If we don’t follow through on our commitment to these Afghans, our serious national security will be jeopardized,” he added.

Kinzinger also chastised some of his own party members for failing to support Afghan refugees. Fearmongering about refugees, he continued, is “un-American,” and the United States has “always been the country that opens our heart.”

