Actors from Coronation Street and EastEnders have been awarded New Year’s Honours.

In the New Year’s Honours list for 2022, actors from Coronation Street and EastEnders were awarded OBEs.

William Roache has expressed his happiness at being acknowledged by the Queen after an astonishing 61 years on film.

Since 1960, the 89-year-old performer has played Ken Barlow on the cobblestones.

William isn’t the only long-running soap performer who made the cut this year.

June Brown, a regular in EastEnders, has also been awarded an OBE.

June, who is now 94, has played Dot Cotton for more than three decades and has become a fan favorite since her debut as the pious Christian launderette assistant in 1985.

In 2021, EastEnders actor Nina Wadia, who plays Zainab Masood, and Corrie’s Sally Dyvenor both earned honors.

Sally described herself as “humbled, thankful, and very proud” at the moment.

Joanna Lumley, who has stated she is “amazed, thrilled, and touched beyond words” at being made a dame, and James Bond star Daniel Craig, who has been appointed a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same honor granted to 007, are among others scheduled to get accolades this year.