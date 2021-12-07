Actor Jussie Smollett testifies in the Jussie Smollett trial that he had a sexual relationship with the accuser.

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett revealed he had a sexual relationship with one of the two brothers accused of orchestrating an anti-gay and racial attack on himself to obtain sympathetic media coverage in his criminal trial on Monday.

Smollett, 39, spoke in his own defense in a Chicago courtroom. He is accused of making a false police complaint in 2019 and faces six charges of disorderly conduct. He explained how his accuser, Abimbola Osundairo, assisted him in obtaining narcotics, including cocaine, at a Chicago bathhouse during the session.

“We were in a club,” Smollett explained, “and you go to the bathroom, go to a stall, do a bump, do a bump, and then just kind of kept going in and then we went to the bathhouse.”

Bola slipped out with him at a female strip club, where they both went to a private room and “made out a little bit” and “masturbated together,” according to Smollett.

Smollett told jurors, “He kind of creeped me off.” “He didn’t say anything to me while we were in his presence. He made it feel like we had to sneak out every time we needed to leave.” Olabinjo, Osundairo’s older brother, was also met with by Smollett, but he stated he didn’t trust him.

Bola Osundairo denied having a sexual relationship with Jussie Smollett last week, saying he “didn’t know” there was any sexual tension.

Smollett, who is Black and openly gay, gained notoriety in January 2019 after alleging that he was beaten by two masked men who screamed racist and homophobic comments at him. Smollett allegedly claimed that his assailants poured bleach on him and tied a rope around his neck.

According to CNN, his defense attorneys have stated that he was a genuine victim of the attack and have suggested during the trial that homophobia may have been a factor in the attack.

Smollett allegedly paid the Osundairo brothers $3,500 to stage an attack, according to the brothers.

Smollett may face up to three years in prison if convicted. He may potentially be sentenced to probation or community service.