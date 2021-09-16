Actor Corrie Craig’s co-star row, “second dad,” and non-soap employment.

Colson Smith has been a regular on Coronation Street for nearly a decade and has acquired a lot of friends along the way.

The 23-year-old actor first appeared on the soap in August 2011 as Craig Tinker, accompanying his mother Beth on a date with Steve McDonald.

The Tinkers were originally only brought in for two episodes, but they were so popular with fans that they were invited back full-time at the beginning of 2012, according to Mirror Online.

Ruxandra Porojnicu, who played Alina on Corrie, has announced her departure from the show.

Colson continued his study while playing in Corrie until 2016, when he became a full-time cast member.

Craig was in a romance with Bethany Platt and has feuded with her uncle David on several occasions, yet in real life, he is extremely close to co-star Jack P Shepherd.

In 2018, after Jack’s divorce from his prior fiancée, he and Colson moved in together in a bachelor pad in Manchester.

Along with fellow actor Freddie Bolt, the guys lived at Salford Quays, just a stone’s throw away from the Corrie studios.

They were notorious for having a few crazy parties in their £300,000 flat, with Jack being photographed passing out in the lift after one particularly wild night.

While living together, Jack confessed that it was a “difficult” to live with Colson, saying, “I have to teach him about life and things, and I do his laundry.”

“He’s like a side project for me; my moniker is ‘Dad.’”

But the good times couldn’t last long, and in June 2019, Jack dumped Colson to move in with his new girlfriend, leaving the young actor homeless.

Thankfully, Colson has a new Corrie housemate in the form of Nick Tilsley’s Ben Price.

“It’s a little bit like the changing of the guard, the color of troop, or whatever it’s called,” Colson remarked on the Sofa Cinema Club podcast, which he co-hosts with Jack and Ben.

“I’ve handed up the baton,” Jack said. ‘I’ve had that for a year, you deal with it,’ I’m saying. Thankfully, I’ve moved in with my girlfriend.”

“It was like, ‘The lease is up, you’re having him,” Ben said.

The group. “The summary has come to an end.”