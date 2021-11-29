Actor Arrested in Capitol Riot to Represent Himself in ‘Divine’ Authority at Trial

James Beeks, a Florida-based Broadway actor and Michael Jackson impersonator, was detained on Tuesday for allegedly joining the Oath Keepers group during the January 6 incident at the United States Capitol.

According to the US Department of Justice, Beeks, 49, was among Oath Keeper members and associates who “marched in’stack’ formation into the Capitol grounds and then up the east steps of the Capitol to the area outside of the Rotunda doors” on January 6. (DOJ).

Beeks told the Oath Keepers group that he had just joined and had been following social media posts from a Florida member called Kelly Meggs, according to another defendant in the case.

According to the DOJ investigation, despite the fact that Beeks’ face was concealed throughout the riot, detectives were able to identify him because of his Michael Jackson “BAD” jacket.

Investigators informed Politico that “law enforcement was also able to corroborate Beeks’s possession of the black jacket that appears consistent with the one he was observed wearing on January 6, 2021.” “It looks that the jacket is from Michael Jackson’s BAD global tour, which began in 1987.” “Beeks has an extra connection to Michael Jackson,” according to the FBI, “since, according to his LinkedIn profile and YouTube website, Beeks often acts as a Michael Jackson mimic.” According to Politico, investigators were able to identify Beeks because of the position of his right ear in a photo of the Oath Keepers at the Capitol.

According to Politico, the FBI stated, “While law enforcement was unable to locate a photograph or video of Beeks at the Capitol with his entire face visible (due to his helmet and gaiter), law enforcement was able to make a comparison based on his visible ear.” “In particular, a snapshot of Beeks’s right ear taken at the Capitol resembles Beeks’s right ear in a video posted on Beeks’s YouTube page.” Beeks, whose stage name is James T. Justis, has appeared in a number of Broadway productions, including Kinky Boots, Aida, and Ragtime, and was playing Judas in a traveling version of Jesus Christ Superstar when he was arrested.

Beeks is charged with “obstruction of Congress, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully accessing a restricted structure or area,” according to the Department of Justice. This is a condensed version of the information.