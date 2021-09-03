Activists tell the White House that a Kansas prison with dozens of violent incidents should be closed.

Activists and federal public defenders petitioned the White House in a 10-page letter that a Kansas jail that has experienced dozens of violent episodes this year, including two suicides and a homicide, should be closed, according to the Associated Press.

The letter accused CoreCivic, which manages the federal maximum-security Leavenworth Detention Center on behalf of the federal government, of failing to ensure adequate staffing and bad administration. It suggested that when the facility’s contract expires at the end of 2021, it should be permanently shut down. According to the letter, there have been many stabbings, reports of infractions against inmates’ rights, and over 36 violent occurrences monthly from May to July.

The critics’ claims, according to CoreCivic, are “false and defamatory.”

The letter stated, “We can think of few places worthy of prompt action than this facility, which has demonstrated itself to be increasingly unsafe and unable of safeguarding the Constitutional rights of those imprisoned there.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A February event in which an inmate was beaten and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries was one among the incidents mentioned in the letter. An offender hurled boiling water on a female correctional officer, stabbed her, and then kicked another officer the next day. After other detainees interfered to save them, the officers were brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

The facility is distinct from Leavenworth’s more well-known federal prison, which has housed notable mobsters and, more recently, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick.

“These charges are intended to put political pressure on our dedicated (Leavenworth Detention Center) personnel to serve the demands of the United States Marshals Service,” CoreCivic said.

The letter was signed by the legal directors of AFLU affiliates in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska, as well as the leaders of federal public defender offices for districts with pretrial inmates at the jail.

CoreCivic has tried to encourage government agencies to keep the prison open by renewing or extending its contract with the US Marshals Service or establishing a deal with Leavenworth County that would allow CoreCivic to administer the facility, according to the report. The county turned down CoreCivic’s proposal, but the corporation has requested that it be reconsidered. This is a condensed version of the information.