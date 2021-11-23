Activists support a plan to increase diversity in the social care sector, arguing that black people experience “serious obstacles” within the system.

By emphasizing the need for more black social workers, a Liverpool activist and speaker is asking for greater diversity in the care system.

Despite growing up in care and working for local authorities, Chantelle Lunt, from Halewood, claims she has only met a handful of black social workers.

“I think it’s really important to have more diverse social work applicants,” the 34-year-old, who is the founder of the Merseyside Black Lives Matter Alliance, said. “Black and global majority children represent 25% of the care population, yet they’re very unlikely to have a black social worker or carer.”

This disparity is something that Liverpool Hope University’s Bridging the Gap: A Route into Social Work program, which Chantelle supports, is attempting to address.

The initiative, which was developed in collaboration with Liverpool City Council, will create 15 additional spots on the university’s social work degree program for residents of the Liverpool City Region who are from under-represented communities.

This encompasses communities of color, Asians, Chinese, Bangladeshis, Indians, Pakistanis, Yemenis, Somalis, Black Africans, and Black Caribbeans, among others.

The consequence of a lack of diversity in the social work field was something Chantelle witnessed firsthand as a child.

She went on to say: “I grew up in foster care, and black people in the system suffer significant obstacles, particularly when it comes to cultural misconceptions and basic cultural hurdles.

“As a child, I lived in L8, Toxteth, but when I was taken into care, I was sent to a mostly white neighbourhood on the outskirts of the city.

“Despite having a black caregiver, which I was really privileged to have, I did not have access to a black community. My culture was largely obliterated. A black social worker may be really beneficial in this situation.” Chantelle has seen the inequity in the social care sector not just as a child, but also in her professional life, where she trains family therapists, practitioners, and social workers to support young people in care.

