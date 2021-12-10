Activists say the LGBTQ community in Tunisia has been forcibly outed to the public and is facing police brutality.

After a series of deadly attacks and harassment campaigns, Tunisian LGBTQ activists are seeking reform.

The Associated Press spoke with activists in Tunisia, including Badr Baabou, president of the Tunisian Association for Justice and Equality. In October, he was assaulted by a police officer and an accomplice, who threw him to the ground and pummeled him. According to Baabou, the pair justified it because of his “insulting” attempts to submit complaints about mistreatment.

“Although this was not the first time I had been assaulted by a cop, I was taken aback. The incident was terrifying, to say the least “he stated “They were aiming for my head, and for a little period, they were standing on my neck. For me, this was incredibly symbolic, as if they were attempting to silence me.” Police brutality situations like Baabou’s aren’t the only thing that LGBTQ people in Tunisia have to deal with. They are frequently denied work, risk homelessness, and are even outed to the public through the use of drone images of activists on the internet.

The arrest of activist Rania Amdouni sparked an internet abuse campaign linked to Tunisian police unions. Officers harassed her when she attempted to submit a complaint, and she was detained for assaulting a police officer. She was sentenced to six months in prison but was released after 19 days.

She questioned AP, “Why did the cops arrest me?” “Because I was one of the protest’s key organizers, because I was highly visible, and because I publicly announce that I’m a lesbian, a feminist, and a queer.” According to Human Rights Watch researcher Rasha Younes, police attacks and other forms of harassment are becoming more visible. She claims that a “climate of criminalization” around LGBTQ persons has pushed officers to be more daring in their tactics than ever before.

“Officers feel free to use any sort of violence they want because they know they’ll get away with it since the law is on their side,” she claimed.

Amdouni is currently seeking asylum in France, while Baabou’s case is being investigated internally.

Sexual connections between people of the same sex are prohibited in most of the Middle East and North Africa, while public opinions regarding LGBTQ rights differ depending on the socioeconomic circumstances and religious doctrines of each nation.

A research project from the year 2019. This is a condensed version of the information.