Activists in France claim that 39% of Paris temp agencies have agreed to weed out non-white workers.

SOS Racisme, a nationwide network of anti-discrimination organizations, contacted 69 temporary job companies in the Paris area, masquerading as construction workers. The campaigners said that their fictitious company was only searching for “European” personnel, meaning that persons of color were not being considered.

According to the campaign group, 39% of the employers contacted agreed to “filter out” persons based on their race.

The French authorities announced that the companies in question would be summoned.

According to the recordings, a lady who answered one of the calls said, “If there’s absolutely no trace of this type of interaction, we may do what is necessary.”

“I’m making a note to myself so I can propose the profiles you want,” one employee at another firm was overheard saying.

“But I can’t say which color or which community it will be. That’s a little too difficult “she continued.

In France, discrimination based on race, gender, nationality, sexual orientation, or religious beliefs is prohibited.

SOS Racisme claimed that the 69 offices it contacted were all subsidiaries of France’s largest temp agencies, with combined revenues in the billions of euros (dollars).

It said that 55% of the branch offices it visited responded no to claims for discrimination.

According to SOS Racisme, about 6% of respondents declined to ethnically choose candidates and advised that the fake firm do so instead.

The findings, albeit limited to a small number of agencies, illustrate what anti-racism activists believe is a larger problem of prejudice in some French companies.

Previous studies has revealed that job seekers from immigrant communities or with names that aren’t traditionally French face discrimination.

Elisabeth Moreno, the government’s equal rights minister, said such activities are illegal and that the companies will be summoned for a meeting.