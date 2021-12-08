Activists estimate that $9 billion will be spent. The Houston Highway Project Affects Blacks and Latinos disproportionately.

The Federal Highway Administration is in Houston this week, hearing comments and objections from activists and homeowners who argue that continuing a $9 billion highway renovation project would unfairly damage minority areas.

Critics of the proposal argue that it will not improve traffic as much as some of its supporters claim, as well as cause pollution, flooding, and displacement in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods, and that the city and federal government should focus more on improving public transportation options.

“When a freeway is widened or built, you leave nothing but destruction and a slew of people without a place to live. We’ve lost some residents. We lost a lot of money “According to Joetta Stevenson, president of the Greater Fifth Ward Super Neighborhood, She also highlighted how prior highway construction “sliced and diced” Fifth Ward, a predominantly Black community.

The proposal would renovate about 24 miles of Interstate 45 and other roads around Houston, making them safer, reducing traffic, and improving the area’s ability to deal with floods and other disasters that may necessitate evacuations, according to supporters like the state’s Transportation Commission.

The initiative is getting a lot of attention because it could show how seriously President Joe Biden’s administration is studying the impact of infrastructure plans on diverse minority groups.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the agency intends to listen to concerns like the ones raised in Houston in order to reverse a long-standing practice of transportation projects disproportionately impacting minorities and poorer areas of the country.

The Federal Highway Administration has yet to say when the Houston project’s study would be completed.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

About 70 people attended a meeting Monday at a Houston church to convey their worries about the project to Stephanie Pollack, the Federal Highway Administration’s deputy administrator.

Stevenson and others discussed how infrastructure investments have historically devalued wealth and created inequality in minority communities.

Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Houston, has stated that she will not support the proposal until people’ and community groups’ concerns and questions are addressed.

Officials in charge of This is a condensed version of the information.