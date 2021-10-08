Activists criticize a $50 million investment to revitalize beaches in front of ‘wealthy people’s’ homes.

According to the Associated Press, environmental and fishing groups are criticizing New Jersey’s plan to spend $50 million on beach protection and replenishment in front of “rich people’s” mansions, claiming that the money could be better spent on other important causes. The state intends to increase its annual onshore protection budget from $25 million to $50 million.

According to the Associated Press, a coalition of the groups visited a beach in Deal, Monmouth County, that will receive new sand next month as part of a ten-million-dollar replenishment project. Members of the organizations stated that the monies should be used to better effectively address climate change and its consequences.

One of their recommendations is to use the funds to combat frequent floods in northern and central New Jersey caused by the Raritan River and other rivers.

“Given what happened with [Tropical Storm] Ida, should we really be spending an extra $25 million on laying sand on the beach in front of wealthy people’s second homes?” wondered Mike Castellano, head of the Jersey Shore branch of the Surfrider Foundation.

Twenty-one organizations signed a statement encouraging the state to oppose a bill that would quadruple coast protection money and has already cleared the state Senate but is awaiting Assembly action. This money will help pay for the state’s share of beach replenishment work, which is supported by the federal government to the tune of 65 percent.

“Beach replenishment is not the ultimate solution for coping with climate change, storm surges, and sea level rise,” said Taylor McFarland, the New Jersey Sierra Club’s interim director. “We’ve continued to watch as disastrous beach replenishment projects pump millions of dollars’ worth of sand onto beaches that have already been washed away by the next storm.” New Jersey is already taking steps to combat climate change, requiring it to be included in all significant policy decisions. The state Department of Environmental Protection issued a resiliency strategy in April, warning that living along the coast will become increasingly difficult, and recommending incentives for residents to relocate away from the most dangerous places.

