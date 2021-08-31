Activists condemn Poland for leaving 32 Afghan migrants stranded near the Belarusian border.

Human rights activists have slammed Poland for leaving 32 Afghan migrants trapped on the Polish-Belarusian border for over three weeks, calling the action “inhuman.”

In recent weeks, protesters and human rights activists have flocked to the border in an attempt to assist the stranded migrants. Poland, on the other hand, claims they are on Belarusian property and will not allow them to access Polish territory or apply for asylum.

Many of the migrants, according to Marianna Wartecka of the refugee rights organization Fundacja Ocalenie, are unwell. Eight of them have kidney problems, and five of them have diarrhea; the sickest is a 52-year-old widow who traveled with her five mainly grown children.

An activist speaking Dari, one of Afghanistan’s official languages, used a megaphone to connect with Afghan migrants, who responded with shouts or gestures. According to Wartecka, Polish border guards have used sirens and set up vans to disrupt communications.

Poland’s government requested that the president establish a state of emergency along the border with Belarus on Tuesday in order to prevent migrants from entering the country. The government justified the statement by citing the threat posed by foreign actors and the activities of Polish demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the Afghan migrants have been trapped between armed Belarusian guards on one side and armed Polish forces on the other for more than three weeks. Some people are sick because they don’t have enough food, and the weather is getting worse, with recent rain and colder temperatures.

In recent weeks, Poland, a member of the European Union, has seen a huge number of migrants attempting to illegally over the border, the most of whom are from Iraq and Afghanistan. President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’ autocratic leader, is accused by the Polish government of driving them to Poland in order to cause instability in the EU.

At a news conference in Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, “We have to stop these aggressive hybrid activities, which are carried out according to a script prepared in Minsk and at the hands of Mr. Lukashenko’s defenders.”

The government of Morawiecki has urged its ally, Polish President Andrzej Duda, to approve the state of emergency. Duda is holding a press conference. This is a condensed version of the information.