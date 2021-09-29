Activists claim that the Obama Presidential Center is driving up home prices in the area.

Barack and Michelle Obama drove shovels into the ground of what will become the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago at a joyous groundbreaking on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Despite planned delays caused by lawsuits and federal land inspections, construction near Lake Michigan began last month.

The library will be built on the lakefront in Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side. Because Jackson Park is on the National Register of Historic Places, the project was subjected to a four-year evaluation process.

Activists are concerned that as the area grows more appealing, Black inhabitants may be relocated. Neighborhood activists’ suspicions sparked a years-long campaign. Neighborhood protections, including affordable housing, have since been passed by the Chicago City Council.

Other neighborhood activists said on Tuesday that they are already seeing rising house prices and that they will continue to press for stronger protections in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Environmentalists criticized the library’s placement as well as the loss of trees in the area. During the groundbreaking, a plane flew overhead with a banner that said, “STOP CUTTING DOWN TREES.” OPC MOVE.”

Obama, who did not take questions during the occasion on Tuesday, said the center is one method of giving back and that he hoped it will help the area’s economy and inspire future leaders. He also stated that the center will benefit the local area by creating new employment and planting fresh trees.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

“We want this facility to be more than a museum or a repository of archival information. It won’t just be a display of campaign mementos or Michelle Obama’s ball gowns, though I’m sure everyone will come to see those,” he joked. “It won’t merely be a nostalgic exercise or a glance backwards. We want to think ahead.”

The presidential complex will be built on 19 acres (7.7 hectares) of Jackson Park, which spans 540 acres (291 hectares) and is named after Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president.

It will be a one-of-a-kind presidential library. The presidential papers of Barack Obama will be available in digital format. A museum, public library branch, athletic center, test kitchen, and children’s play area will all be part of the huge site.

The cost was first estimated to be $500 million, but records published by the Obama Foundation last month revealed that it is now estimated to be over $830 million. Funds are being allocated. This is a condensed version of the information.