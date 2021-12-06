Activists call on Justin Bieber to cancel his performance in Saudi Arabia, but he does so anyway.

Despite appeals from human rights campaigners to cancel the event, pop singer Justin Bieber performed in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

Human Rights Watch and other organizations have urged artists to boycott Saudi Arabia because of the kingdom’s punishment against anyone who oppose it. According to the Associated Press, concerts like Bieber’s are used to shift attention away from human rights crimes.

Allowing performances like this to take place is one of the ways Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has attempted to “modernize” Saudi society. To honor the finish of Saudi Arabia’s maiden Formula One Grand Prix, Bieber took the stage.

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of late journalist Jamal Khashoggi, was one of the concert’s most vocal opponents. After criticizing the prince’s crackdown on activists and other policy initiatives, the Washington Post columnist was assassinated by Saudi agents acting on bin Salman’s orders in late 2018.

In the Washington Post, Cengiz published an open letter to Bieber, saying that canceling his performance would “send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to repair the reputation of a state that murders its critics.”

The music diva has yet to respond to these public pronouncements.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Bieber’s model wife, uploaded a supporting video of him on stage with the words “Go Baby” on Instagram. Other videos on social media showed Bieber performing alone on stage, dressed in a matching crimson ensemble. Before Bieber, pop and R&B musician Jason Derulo performed with support female dancers dressed in sweatpants and baggy tops.

This would have been impossible only a few years ago in Saudi Arabia, where ultraconservative norms ruled. Concerts were outlawed, and single men and women were separated in public places. The massive changes are the result of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to modernize society, attract international investment, and generate jobs for the youth.

Bieber, like other celebrities such as Mariah Carey in 2019, performed despite criticism in front of ecstatic supporters. It is unknown how much celebrities were paid for their visits to the monarchy. Saudi youth, who are enjoying the country’s newfound social improvements, are the main spectators of these performances.

The F1 event was attended by Prince Mohammed.