Activists argue that excluding any environmental projects from Biden’s plan would be disastrous.

Democrats are attempting to slash President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget proposal, which includes tens of billions of dollars for environmental justice initiatives, raising concerns among activists about how much money will be eliminated.

Environmentalists and climate campaigners throughout the country are keeping a close eye on politicians as they negotiate with Republican representatives in order to get the bill passed before the Oct. 31 deadline.

“When we hear that the $3.5 trillion will be watered down,” said Ellen Sciales, communications director for Sunrise Movement, a nationwide, youth-led environmental organization.

No one can say how much of the projected $80 billion in environmental justice spending will be trimmed from the reconciliation package, according to congressional officials, but the overall amount will almost probably be less.

$20 billion for replacing America’s lead water pipes and roughly $15.5 billion for a greenhouse gas mitigation fund were two of the most significant spending suggestions.

The funding cuts worry environmentalists, especially because the United Nations’ International Panel on Climate Change has declared global warming a “code red for humanity.”

“It would be disastrous if Congress did not pass a whole deal,” said Juan Jhong-Chung, policy associate with the Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition.

Biden supporters had been counting on him to keep his election promise “The most comprehensive environmental justice agenda in history.

“The cuts would be another broken promise by our political authorities,” says the report “Jhong-Chung stated.

For several weeks, local and regional environmental activists have protested across the country, urging Senate Democrats to adopt the entire $3.5 trillion bill. Activists are concerned that environmental justice projects that could benefit the health of their communities will be compromised if the package is cut.

“Our folks are already in trouble,” Jhong-Chung added. “And today, as a result of the climate problem, things are deteriorating in Michigan. This summer has been marked by unprecedented flooding.” He spoke at a press conference in Flint, Michigan, where residents have been battling with a lead contamination crisis in the city’s water systems since 2014.

As rural parts across the country lack modern sewage and sanitation facilities, and the West cope, water sanitation and scarcity issues top the list of pressing demands for many in disadvantaged groups.