Activists are still hoping for a wider acceptance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day as an alternative to Columbus Day.

Activists are still hoping for a more widespread recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is held in conjunction with or instead of Columbus Day, the federal holiday honoring Christopher Columbus.

The continuous conflict between those who see Columbus as a symbol of Italian-American heritage and those who oppose an annual commemoration that ignores colonialism’s atrocities against Native Americans.

Activists, particularly members of Native American tribes, claim that politicians and organizations focused on Italian-American ancestry have stymied efforts to change the official holiday from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.

“The opposition has attempted to present Columbus as a good man, similar to how white racists have painted Robert E. Lee,” said Les Begay, a member of the Diné Nation and co-founder of the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Coalition of Illinois.

President Joe Biden delivered the first presidential proclamation of “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” on Friday, giving the push to refocus the federal holiday commemorating Columbus the biggest boost yet.

Columbus’ landing ushered in centuries of European exploration and colonization, bringing murder, sickness, and other hardships to the local peoples already living in the Western Hemisphere.

“By failing to recognize Indigenous peoples on this day, we are erasing our history, contributions, and the reality that we were the first residents of this land,” Begay added.

Since the early 1990s, tensions over the two holidays have been playing out across the country. As in Philadelphia, where a box was placed over a Columbus statue last year after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer, debates over monuments and statues honoring the Italian explorer tread similar territory.

Many people felt efforts to remove the statue were an attack on Italian-American heritage, said to Philadelphia lawyer George Bochetto, who has been fighting Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration to uncover it.

Kenney earlier issued an executive order redesignating Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the city. The first city holiday under the new name will be Monday.

“We have a mayor who is doing everything he can to undermine the Italian-American community, including canceling parades, removing sculptures, and changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day by decree,” Bochetto added.

