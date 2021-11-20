Activists are fighting the Arizona government and the court system over Governor Doug Ducey’s large tax cut.

According to The Associated Press, the alliance delayed the tax cuts by gathering enough signatures to postpone their implementation until November 2022, when voters will be able to decide.

“If you’re trying to get things that the governor and the Legislature don’t want in Arizona, you have to win five or six times,” said Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association, a member of the activist alliance. “As a result, you must win lawsuits as you file them, as well as when you provide your signatures. There will be additional lawsuits even after we [qualified for the ballot].” He said, “Millionaires must not want to support Arizona youngsters in schools.”

The Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a conservative pro-business organization, has filed lawsuits challenging the signatures and referendum’s legitimacy. Referrals for measures that provide “support and maintenance” of state government are illegal, according to the group’s attorneys, and tax cut initiatives would fall within this category.

The coalition’s lawyers responded by claiming that the provision only applies to laws that raise taxes, not those that lower them. In this case, no decision has been made.

To defeat the measure, more than 118,000 signatures were required. Around 220,000 signatures were collected by those opposed to the tax cuts. A little more than 10,700 applications were declined by the Secretary of State’s office. The signatures had a validity percentage of over 78 percent, according to the state’s county recorders.

If the cases are successful, the repeal of the tax cuts will be on the November 2022 ballot as Proposition 307.

If a judge sides with tax cut proponents who believe that it is not subject to a voter referendum, the new law lowering income taxes by almost $2 billion a year by phasing in a flat tax that primarily benefits the rich could still take effect.

Even if Judge Katherine Cooper of Maricopa County Superior Court dismisses that case, lawyers representing a conservative anti-tax group have already filed a second challenge, this time challenging the validity of the signatures filed in September.