Activists are criticizing an LAPD officer after a video shows him punching a suspect.

Activists have demanded that a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer be arrested and prosecuted for reportedly punching a suspect who was shackled to a stretcher and being loaded into an ambulance last weekend.

The anonymous cop had already been suspended by the LAPD after a witness tweeted a video of the officer punching the guy as he was being loaded into an ambulance while shackled to the stretcher. According to the Los Angeles Times, the alleged attack occurred last Saturday following a carjacking that ended in two arrests.

Activists have demanded for the officer’s arrest and punishment, despite the fact that he has been suspended.

“The Board of Rights must do what is right and cease allowing cops to avoid discipline. “If they’re here to protect and serve, then we have to say protect and serve and not enable these rogue officers to repeat and beat,” Community Build president Robert Sausedo said during a press conference on Friday, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Chief Michel Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department expressed grave concern over the situation.

On a news release, Moore said, “The pictures in the video are very troubling, and while we must wait for the investigation to be completed, the Department will act immediately in any instance of excessive or unjustified force.”

The cop punched the subject after several minutes of provocation, according to CBS Los Angeles. The man appears to be shouting at the officers and spitting at them in the video. The LAPD said in a statement that it learned about the incident from the video on Sunday and started investigating right away.

This website contacted the LAPD for more information, but did not receive a response right away.

Activists across the country have long been concerned about police officers using excessive force and violence. According to The Washington Post’s database, at least 943 people have been shot and killed by police in the United States in the last year. Since 2015, more than 5,000 people have been shot by the police.

The Black Lives Matter movement has attempted to bring attention to police brutality and institutional racism in the criminal justice system in the United States. In the United States, police kill a disproportionate number of black and other minority Americans. This is a condensed version of the information.