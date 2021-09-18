Activist banners from the ‘Reclaim Pride’ march in Liverpool.

Activists spent the day today marching through Liverpool’s city center to “Reclaim Pride.”

The demonstration began around 1.30 p.m. with speeches and discussions prior to the march.

The protest was organized in reaction to a number of violent homophobic and transphobic attacks in Liverpool, as well as a recent increase in reported hate crimes across Merseyside.

After years of corporate sponsorships and a trend towards LGBT+ Pride as a party, they intend to ‘Reclaim Pride’ as a protest.

“Pride activities have become entirely detached from the very genuine political battle that they exist because of,” posted Reclaim Pride Liverpool on Facebook.

Barclays Bank sponsors LCR Pride, whereas Manchester Pride was chastised last year for slashing payments to local LGBT+ organisations while spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on star acts like as Ariana Grande.

Protesters gathered at Derby Square at 1.30pm for speeches from activists and artists before marching up Church Street, through St John’s, and back to their starting point along Victoria Street through “gay town.”

Andy Teebay, our photographer, was on hand to capture the greatest signs from the march.

A message to Boris Johnson was written on a popular sign. “Boris Johnson is a wetty,” it said.

Another person used a more unorthodox approach, writing “queen” with a giant Hulk Hogan figurine and a pride flag underneath it.

Some people took a more direct approach. “Legal recognition of non-binary identity now,” one person wrote on their sign.

One person held a sign aimed at the Pride demonstrations. “No pride in profit,” read the placard.

“Our annual March with Pride has always been and will always be a protest,” Lewis Collins, chair of the LCR Pride Foundation board of directors, told The Washington Newsday. The LCR Pride Foundation team, as the most essential aspect of our annual Pride weekend, works tirelessly all year to raise funds to guarantee that the march and festival remain free to everybody.

"Organisational donations and sponsorship help to meet critical safety and accessibility criteria. We've been devoted to diversifying and developing our fundraising strategy since our inception in 2019."